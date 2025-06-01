Calderdale councillors express concern over proposed cuts to disability benefits

Proposed Government cuts to disability benefits are causing fear among those who may be affected in Calderdale and some councillors are also expressing concerns.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assurance has been sought from senior councillors that the borough was supporting people.

Coun Helen Brundell (Lab, Todmorden) said her party group had put out a statement urging the Government to rethink some of the changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Helen Brundell

But, she said: “We will all have seen about the Government’s proposed cuts to disability benefits and the fear this has caused many within the disabled community.

“What could you do to assure Calderdale residents of what the council is doing to support disabled people, and the services available?”

Responding, Cabinet member for Adults Services and Wellbeing, Coun Diana Tremayne, said the directorate was not responsible for welfare benefits directly, but it did give information and advice on a wide range of issues.

A lot of this involved “signposting” to other sources and services which the directorate linked up with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Diana Tremayne

Coun Tremayne (Lab, Todmorden) said the Calder Connect directory of services was on the council’s website.

If people contact the council’s Gateway to Care “front door” service or the Better Lives hubs, which are in a number of places around the borough, these were also places where support would be given as appropriate.

If a Care Act assessment is being undertaken, the council considers the social circumstances of the individual and then advises on how to access specialist welfare advice if appropriate, said Coun Tremayne.

“This might be, for example, by signposting to Citizens Advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we are undertaking a financial assessment in terms of somebody receiving care and support, then if somebody requires a package of care and support, that would include advice to ensure that they are accessing all the benefits to which they are entitled.

“And there is a minimum income guarantee which ensures people then are able to receive the sort of living costs that they need for day-to-day activities,” she said.

The council’s early advice and support team also offers a comprehensive service of support and signposting directly, also offering support with living costs, and the Household Support Fund, which is paid directly to low income families who have a disability, said Coun Tremayne.

Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder), Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, said the voluntary sector also continues to support Calderdale’s cost-of-living partnership and associated programmes.

“In lots of sectors we are trying to help mitigate where we can,” she said.