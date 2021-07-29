Calderdale couple who ran newsagents together celebrate seven decades of marriage

Keith and Marian Hudson

Keith and Marian Hudson, of Well Head, marked their platinum wedding anniversary with two parties for their family and friends.

The pair are likely to be known by many in Calderdale as they ran three newsagents together.

They met as pupils of Victoria School in Brighouse and started courting as teenagers.

Mr Hudson, who lived, from Brighouse, and Mrs Hudson, from Pye Nest, married at Lightcliffe Church on July 7, 1951 - Mr Hudson’s 19th birthday.

Mr Hudson was a cabinet and coachbuilder for a Brighouse firm while Mrs Hudson worked in Shaw Hardcastle in Halifax which was then a women’s clothing store.

They have three children - Carole, Paul and Andrew - five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a great great grandson.

The couple spent some time living in Wallasey while Mr Hudson carried out his national service as a drill instructor for the RAF.

When they were both 30, they bought and ran a newsagents in Salterhebble together.

They went on to run another newsagents in Hove Edge and then another on Queens Road in Halifax before retiring at 59.

They lived at Skircoat Green before moving to Well Head nine years ago.

Mr Hudson said they have enjoyed travelling together including on cruises.