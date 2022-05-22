Calderdale dog owners could face £100 fine for not carrying poo bags

The council is proposing two new variations to dog control orders already in place - a requirement for anyone in charge of a dog to have the means to pick up after their animal and to be able to produce, at the request of an authorised officer, that means.

Anyone breaching the order could face a fine of £100.

The council says: "Although most dog owners and dog walkers are very responsible there are still a minority of individuals who are not and don’t care so will not pick up after their dog.

The idea is under consideration

"These individuals will not bother to carry the means to pick up so this measure is seen as a deterrent and will hopefully change behaviour.

"There is no finite list but whatever is produced as 'the means to pick up' by the person in charge of the dog needs to be suitable and practical for the task.

"Common sense would say a dog poo bag or something similar, but certainly not 'hands'. This will be something that the authorised officer will have to assess at the time and make a decision as to its suitability and practicality for the task."

The council is also proposing expanding orders to stop unauthorised vehicles on moorland and around drink-fuelled anti-social behaviour in public spaces.

Public consultation on all the orders is taking place at King Cross Library on Tuesday, May 24 between 3pm and 6pm, Todmorden Town Hall on Monday, May 30 between 6pm and 8pm, and via an online session on Tuesday, May 31 between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.