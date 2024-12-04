Calderdale family welcomes arrival of fifth generation four days after great-great-grandfather celebrates 102nd birthday

By Tom Scargill
Published 4th Dec 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 17:07 BST
A Calderdale family has welcomed the arrival of a fifth generation.

Scott Bailey and his wife Lauren, from Elland, welcomed baby Florence Catherine into the world on November 14 at Calderdale Royal Hospital, four days after great, great grandfather Paul Kinsey, who lives in Todmorden, celebrated his 102nd birthday.

Paul’s daughter Marilyn Davies, 73, from Todmorden but lives in Elland, while her daughter Mandy Bailey, 54, lives in Shelf.

“Paul has been looking forward to having five generations ever since Scott and Lauren were married two years ago,” said Mandy.

Related topics:CalderdaleCalderdale Royal HospitalTodmorden
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice