Todmorden HippodromeTodmorden Hippodrome
Todmorden Hippodrome

Calderdale From Above: Drone pictures from inside some of the borough's independent cinemas and theatres

By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
In the latest part of our Calderdale From Above series, we’re taking you inside some of the borough’s independent entertainment venues.

Thanks to aerial photographer Mark Sykes, we’ve seen some stunning views of Calderdale from the air, including Hebden Bridge, Halifax town centre and the Piece Hall gigs.

Here, we take a look inside the Rex Cinema in Elland, the Hebden Bridge Picture House and Todmorden Hippodrome with some brilliant drone photos.

Hebden Bridge Picture House

1. Calderdale From Above

Hebden Bridge Picture House Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Photo Sales
Hebden Bridge Picture House

2. Calderdale From Above

Hebden Bridge Picture House Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Photo Sales
Hebden Bridge Picture House

3. Calderdale From Above

Hebden Bridge Picture House Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Photo Sales
Todmorden Hippodrome

4. Calderdale From Above

Todmorden Hippodrome Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleRex CinemaHebden BridgeHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice