Calderdale From Above: Drone pictures from inside some of the borough's independent cinemas and theatres

Thanks to aerial photographer Mark Sykes, we’ve seen some stunning views of Calderdale from the air, including Hebden Bridge, Halifax town centre and the Piece Hall gigs.
Here, we take a look inside the Rex Cinema in Elland, the Hebden Bridge Picture House and Todmorden Hippodrome with some brilliant drone photos.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.