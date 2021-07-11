Calderdale gets ready to watch England in Euro 2020 final

Halifax Town fan Anthony Cope will be among those watching the match at Wembley tonight.

The St George flag is flying at Halifax Town Hall to cheer on the England team and on the streets people are showing their support by donning England shirts.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall, has even backed a suggestion on social media that if the England team win, the historic building's South Gate be renamed "The Gareth SouthGate".

The Piece Hall will not be showing the game but is urging people to support local bars and pubs who are.

Some shops and restaurants which would usually be open on a Sunday night, such as Tesco Express, have announced they will be shutting early so that staff can watch the game.

Several businesses, including Print Bureau in Hebden Bridge, are planning to open later tomorrow and schools, including Cross Lane Primary School in Elland, have announced staggered starts for tomorrow morning.

Among those watching the match at Wembley tonight will be Halifax Town fan Anthony Cope.

Anthony, from Keighley, has supported Halifax since he was five-years-old and is a season ticket holder at The Shay.

The 41-year-old, who works for a bank, has been to every England game in the tournament so far, and will be cheering on Gareth Southgate’s team tonight in person.