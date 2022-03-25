Calderdale hero receives award for saving the lives of woman and her pet from the river

Calderdale Council employee Andy Barwell showed “incredible courage and bravery” rescuing both of them from Black Brook at Clay House, West Vale, in January, said the authority’s Chief Executive, Robin Tuddenham.

Mr Tuddenham thanked Mr Barwell on behalf of the council and councillors when Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Chris Pillai, presented the Safer. Cleaner, Greener team member with an official commendation for this actions.

During heavy rainfall, Mr Barwell was conducting an inspection of the parkland around Clay House, said Mr Tuddenham.

Calderdale Council staff member Andy Barwell, left, receiving his certificate of commendation for his actions from the Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Chris Pillai,

“You may remember there was a lot of rainfall around then, the river was running very high,” he told the full meeting of Calderdale Council.

“During that inspection he became aware that there was a woman actually in the water.

“This young woman had unfortunately gone into the river seeking to rescue her dog that had got into some difficulty.

“Without a moment’s thought he jumped into the river, proceeding to, in turn, rescue the young woman and her dog.

“The young woman was in serious difficulty and we believe that he actually performed a life-saving action in that situation.

“She really was struggling to be able to get to safety,” he said.

As the Mayor presented Mr Barwell with his award, he was given a standing ovation by councillors in the council chamber at Halifax Town Hall.