Calderdale job support workers cook meal for addiction and homeless charity

The Restart Scheme Calderdale volunteers in the kitchen at The Basement Project, front left-right, Umar Hussain, Francesca Carr, Adnan Khalid, Shaun Bramley. Back row, Rebecca Kelly, Lawrence Dodding, James Beardsworth and Joanne Redfearn. Photo courtesy of Maximus UK

The Calderdale Restart Scheme staff from Maximus UK, who usually work at supporting people return to employment, spent the day volunteering with The Basement Recovery Project.

They were asked to choose a charity close to their hearts and decided to support the Halifax organisation which supports people with recovery from addition and the homeless community. The charity also visits schools to speak about addiction and the effect it has on lives.

The Basement Project runs a therapeutic group recovery programme designed to give people experiencing addiction the understanding and tools needed to live a life free from substance use. For over 10 years, the project has helped thousands of people work towards recovery and continues to support Calderdale residents to access the support they need.

The Calderdale Restart Scheme workers helped the charity provide 40 people with a hearty meal at one of its weekly social events, thanks to ingredient donations from Tesco Queensbury and Café No 5 at the Elsie Whitely Innovation Centre.

James Beardsworth, Maximus UK Business Manager at the Restart Scheme in Calderdale, said: “We had a really rewarding day volunteering at The Basement project. The whole team bonded during the day with everyone mucking in and helping out prepare, cook and serve the meals.

“The stars however were the people we served who were really grateful for the time we spent there and the food we served, plenty of seconds were had.

"The Basement Project ask for a £2 donation towards the lunch and because we got the food donated, this meant they could afford to serve another lunch with these proceeds. An amazing day all round!”

Marie Jackson, Recovery Coach at The Basement Project, said: “It was great to welcome the Maximus team to our Halifax hub. The recovery community loved the menu and their chilli and apple crumble went down a storm.

"These weekly events are so important to us as they offer so much more than simply providing people with a hot meal. They also offer the chance to connect and be part of something in a safe and inviting environment.