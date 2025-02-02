Calderdale library to shut for five days while council tackles RAAC

Once of Calderdale’s libraries will be closed while RAAC is removed from its roof.

Work is being carried out at Todmorden Library and it will mean shutting the facility for five days.

Calderdale Council says parts of the extension to the original library building contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), which can weaken over time.

Regular monitoring has taken place at the library, including carrying out scans to check for movement.

The council says while these scans have not identified any issues with the structure, as a precaution and to give complete assurance to staff and the public, it is removing the RAAC from the roof.

To allow for the start of work, the library will be closed from Monday, February 17.

The library will reopen on Saturday, February 22 but offering a reduced service, with a smaller-than-usual selection of book stock and a limited amount of study space.

There will also be reduced heating and some of the works could be noisy.

The works are scheduled to be complete this summer.

The library computers will still be available and customers can access stock from other libraries using the free reservation service.

The accessible entrance to the library will be out of use from Friday, February 14 and throughout the works period.

During this time, a click and collect service will be available from inside Todmorden Market Hall, which will allow those who cannot access the library to reserve and collect items from a more accessible location.

The opening hours for this will be Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 3pm, and Saturday from 10am to 1pm.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre, said: “We’ve been working on a solution to the issues with the roof at Todmorden Library for some time and we’re now at a point where we can replace the section of roof which contains RAAC.

“Although our regular monitoring has not identified any safety concerns with the material, it’s important that we remove the RAAC to prevent any issues in future.

“Careful planning has taken place to minimise the impact on customers and ensure that we can continue to offer a service despite the works.

"However, whilst work is underway, there will be some disruption for library users, including some extra noise at times, and reduced heating.”