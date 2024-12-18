Calderdale money advice service closes until further notice after violent assault on staff
It comes after one of their staff was assaulted, prompting the service, which is based in Ovenden, to temporarily close its doors.
In a statement, they said: “It is with regret that we have to advise you that our food bank is closed until further notice.
“Today a member of our staff was violently assault by an Ovenden man attempting to access our food bank.
"Noah's Ark has always been a safe haven and place of hope for our community but the safety of our staff is of paramount importance to us.
“We're gutted that we're having to do this, especially at this time of year. We'll keep you updated as to our plans in the New Year.”