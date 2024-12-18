Calderdale money advice service closes until further notice after violent assault on staff

Andrew Sykes at Noah's Ark Centre, Ovenden.

The Calderdale money advice service Noah’s Ark says they have had to close until further notice.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after one of their staff was assaulted, prompting the service, which is based in Ovenden, to temporarily close its doors.

In a statement, they said: “It is with regret that we have to advise you that our food bank is closed until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today a member of our staff was violently assault by an Ovenden man attempting to access our food bank.

"Noah's Ark has always been a safe haven and place of hope for our community but the safety of our staff is of paramount importance to us.

“We're gutted that we're having to do this, especially at this time of year. We'll keep you updated as to our plans in the New Year.”