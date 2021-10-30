Calderdale most haunted places and the spooky stories behind them

From ghostly pubs to spooky sightings, here are locations across the borough and their stories that could have come straight from a Halloween film.
1. Fleece Inn, Elland
This Elland pub is known for its spooky happenings having been visited by TV series Most Haunted. Paranormal activity includes tales of a headless horseman, re-appearing bloodstains and a dancing chair.
2. Halifax Town Hall
This Grade II* listed building in the centre of Halifax was built in the 1860s and designed by Sir Charles Barry. The town hall is said to be haunted by a former mayor who wanders the halls in his mayoral robes.
3. Todmorden Unitarian Church
Ghost hunters are known to flock to Todmorden Unitarian Church as it is known for its haunted past. It has also been visited by the Most Haunted cameras with visitors seeing shadowy figures and hearing phantom footsteps.
4. Shibden Hall
The hall was built in 1420 and was transformed by Anne Lister in the 1800s. The hall and outbuildings are believed to be haunted by previous owners. Many orbs have been caught on camera.