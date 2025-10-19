Calderdale nurse honoured with prestigious Queen’s Nurse title

A nurse in Calderdale has been awarded the prestigious title of Queens Nurse by the Queens Institute of Community Nursing (QNI).

Karie Cobley has received recognition for commitment to improving standards of care in the community and to learning and leadership.

Beginning her nursing career in West Yorkshire in 2000, Karie has over 20 years NHS service and is now a Programme Manager at NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, leading on palliative and end of life care programmes in Calderdale to improve outcomes and services for local people.

Karie said: “When I received confirmation that I had been awarded the title, it was a surprise, I wasn’t expecting it.

Karie Cobley, Programme Manager, NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (Right): Hannah Spencer, Project Coordinator, NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board

“I am really proud and happy to have received a lifelong title and be recognised for the passion and commitment I have to nursing and care. I’m really looking forward to the ceremony in November and celebrating receiving the title.”

Karie has worked in various NHS nursing roles in Calderdale, working across both community and acute care.

From a young age, Karie knew that she wanted support people and started training as a nurse in the Philippines before moving to the UK and starting further education and pursuing her nursing career.

A highlight of Karie’s career has been supporting student nurses and seeing them progress, often crossing paths with them on the wards during hospital visits.

Karie Cobley at Nursing pinning and capping ceremony in the Philippines in 1991.

The opportunity to become a Queen’s Nurse had caught the attention of Karie a few times and with the support of her manager and colleagues at the ICB, she underwent the thorough application process, reflecting on her nursing career.

“What matters to me is the impact I can make for people that need the support,” she said.

"As a programme manager, what drives me is seeing the impact our programmes have on people in Calderdale and how much our work means to them.”

Ian Bennet, director of nursing and quality for Kirklees and Calderdale at NHS West Yorkshire ICB and fellow Queens Nurse, said: “Congratulations to Karie on receiving the title of Queen’s Nurse.

"This prestigious title follows a thorough assessment process which recognises Karie’s exceptional dedication to nursing and impactful work that continues to improve health outcomes in Calderdale.

"We are extremely proud of Karie for this remarkable achievement and serving as a role model and leader in community nursing.”