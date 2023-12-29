Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Happy Days has submitted a planning application to convert the church hall at Ebenezer Methodist Church, on St James Road.

The proposal is to change the use of the church hall and meeting rooms into support and treatment rooms, a community café, emergency

overnight accommodation and accommodation for those requiring long term care.

There are currently three full-time and four part-time staff working for the charity but if approved, the plans would increase this to 16 full-time positions.

According to a supporting statement with the application, there would be around 12 staff at any one time and approximately four other professionals running services from the building. Other volunteers would also be present.

"There would be a maximum of 16 residents and around 80 people per day would access the food and drop-in support services,” says the statement."

It also says: “It will provide housing for the homeless, with support facilities whereby the community can access food parcels, food support and benefit support along with warm space and community facilities for people to use throughout the year.

"The proposal is backed by Calderdale Council Housing team, Calderdale Recovery Steps, strategic housing manager and homelessness manager.”

And it adds that there a supporting letter has been received from the area’s public health manager highlighting the need for this facility in Calderdale.

"The proposal will provide an important community facility and one directed towards a specific vulnerable part of society,” it says.

The plans detail medical rooms, waiting rooms and offices in the basement, relaxation spaces, offices and a kitchen on the ground floor, and accommodation on the first and second floors.

The accommodation would include self-contained units comprising a shower room, kitchen, lounge and dining area, and a bedroom.

You can view the planning application on Calderdale Council’s website by visiting the planning portal and entering reference 23/01210/FUL.