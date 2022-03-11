Calderdale Police action week highlights work being done to protect women and girls

The week of action, which included International Women's Day on Tuesday, has seen police carrying out street surgeries, hosting information stalls and making visits focused on their commitment to preventing violence against females.

Sergeant Anna Law, Engagement Lead for Calderdale district and of Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said the action taken so far has given officers the chance to speak to residents about their concerns and share information and advice.

"Sometimes it can be something as simple as making sure a faulty streetlight is fixed so an area is well-lit," she said.

PCSOs speak to shoppers in The Woolshops in Halifax today.

"It is really important to have regular opportunities for people to talk to us."

West Yorkshire Police says women should feel safe to walk the streets of West Yorkshire and the force remains committed to working with partner organisations to make the county a safer place to live and work in.

Calderdale neighbourhood policing team officers have been at various locations across Calderdale for the week of action, including bus and railway stations in Halifax, Brighouse and Todmorden, and Forrest Cottage Community Centre in Ovenden, Halifax.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin yesterday published her first Police and Crime Plan.

Sergeant Anna Law

The over-riding theme of the three-year strategy is the safety of women and girls.