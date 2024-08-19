Thousands of people turned out for a celebration of, and show of solidarity with, the LGBTQIA+ community.

Many shops and other businesses were decked out with rainbows galore for the event.

In the Piece Hall, there was an afternoon and evening of free entertainment from a host of talented acts, hosted by Dame Shirley Bazzey.

Those taking to the stage included Nikk Mager, Jo Samuels, Totally Tina Turner Live and Absolutely Britney.

All photos courtesy of Izzy Clayton and The Piece Hall.

