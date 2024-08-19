Calderdale Pride: 43 photos as rainbows, music and fun fill Halifax's Piece Hall for Calderdale Pride 2024

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Aug 2024, 16:00 BST
Love and community spirit was out in force in Halifax on Saturday for Calderdale Pride 2024.

Thousands of people turned out for a celebration of, and show of solidarity with, the LGBTQIA+ community.

Many shops and other businesses were decked out with rainbows galore for the event.

In the Piece Hall, there was an afternoon and evening of free entertainment from a host of talented acts, hosted by Dame Shirley Bazzey.

Those taking to the stage included Nikk Mager, Jo Samuels, Totally Tina Turner Live and Absolutely Britney.

All photos courtesy of Izzy Clayton and The Piece Hall.

Calderdale Pride 2024. Photos by Izzy Clayton

Calderdale Pride 2024. Photos by Izzy Clayton

Calderdale Pride 2024. Photos by Izzy Clayton

Calderdale Pride 2024. Photos by Izzy Clayton

Calderdale Pride 2024. Photos by Izzy Clayton

Calderdale Pride 2024. Photos by Izzy Clayton

Calderdale Pride 2024. Photos by Izzy Clayton

Calderdale Pride 2024. Photos by Izzy Clayton

