Sam Duncan with nursery children.

Over the course of a month, Sam Duncan from Cliffe Hill Community Primary School has clocked up his steps any way he can, from hours at the gym, to getting up at 5am and stepping on the spot.

The money raised from the challenge will go to support children at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

"I decided to take on the challenge as I lost my Mum in March," Sam said. "I wanted to make her proud of me.

Sam Duncan with year 3 pupils.

"In the lead up towards Christmas it is always a time for reflection, and I thought how lucky I am to be sharing Christmas with my wonderful niece and nephew, but I know there are families not as fortunate as mine with children in and out of hospital.

"I felt anything I can do to help those families and then I saw the challenge pop up on Facebook. "

Towards the end of his challenge, Sam with the help of his head teacher Lindsay Lomas, the staff and all of the children embarked on a walking challenge.

They all brought in sponsorship money, wore purple in honour of Great Ormond Street Hospital and completed some epic walking.

Calderdale primary school teacher takes on 500,000 step challenge for charity

Starting at Nursery Class all the way through to Year 6 the children of Cliffe Hill Community Primary School walked around the playground in order to complete steps and raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

All of the children and adults clocked up 428,993 steps and Sam added a further 19,354 steps to his personal total.

As a team they also managed to raise a brilliant £200.

Sam had an original target of £500, but has now raised just under £850 for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s charity.

His donations will able to facilitate the cost of multiple children staying over at the hospital and lifesaving surgery.