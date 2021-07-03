Calderdale rescuers aid woman who fell 40ft

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were called out for times last weekend. Photo by the team.

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were first on the scene to help the woman who suffered head and back injuries in the accident at Otley Chevin Country Park shortly before 10.54am last Saturday.

They provided some medical care before carrying her on a stretcher through woods to an ambulance.

Later the same day, at 1.07pm they helped a man who fell while walking in Heptonstall Quarry and hurt both ankles.

Again, the volunteers were first on the scene and provided initial medical care before carrying him on a stretcher to an ambulance.

At 7.49pm on Saturday, the team received a request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to help a man who had injured his ankle after falling near Bronte Falls, near Howarth.

They helped the man onto a stretcher and took him to a waiting ambulance.

On Sunday, at 3.40pm, they helped a woman who suffered head, chest and hip injuries after falling off her mountain bike in North Dean Woods in Greetland.

The volunteers placed her in an immobilising and protective vacuum mattress, transferred her onto a stretcher and carried her to an ambulance.

On Tuesday, they were out again helping police search for a missing person in Laycock, near Keighley.