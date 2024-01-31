Calderdale resident celebrates 102nd birthday with party at West Vale home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Edmund Sykes celebrated the milestone birthday at Angelcare Residential Living along with his family and friends on January 24.
He has been a Radio Mechanic in the RAF, and flew American Ventura dive bombers, as well as teaching building studies and working as a mining quarries manager.
Edmund met his wife Joan at a dance in West Vale and the couple got married at West Vale Church.
Edmund and his father built the bungalow in Greetland which he lived in happily with his wife Joan and children when they was younger.
Edmund continues to strive in his health and takes each day as it comes, enjoying watching his favourite programme snooker.
Edmund has been at Angelcare Residential Living since 2021 when he was 99 years of age when he decided to move into care.
Gareth Goodall, Registered Manager of Angelcare Residential Living said: “On behalf of Angelcare we would like to wish Edmund a Happy 102nd Birthday.