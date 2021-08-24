Calderdale resident makes best of bad situation through fundraising head shave

Sue Ng before and after her head shave

Sue Ng, a retired midwife, had a nasty fall in her garden last month where she fractured her neck.

In order to recover she was fitted with an external fixation device known as a’ halo’, to prevent movement of the neck and allow her injury to heal. This device is fixed and must be worn for a minimum of 12 weeks.

Amongst all the pain discomfort and practical difficulties she was faced with, Sue realised that haircare would be particularly difficult .

Then she was inspired to think she could shave her hair off and raise money for the re-development fund at St Andrew's Church, Halifax, where she is a member.

Sue said: ”Out of every bad situation, something good may come out of it. I’ve often heard this said.

"My bad fall currently restricts my activities, but with Gods help I can draw attention to how our church needs funds to redevelop.

"Covid has meant stopping much needed fundraising so now, perhaps donations in response to my head shave will boost our fund.“

The church on Huddersfield Road was opened in 1965 and the re-development fund is looking to replace the inefficient problem buildings with a brand new building that better meets needs and has far better environmental standards.