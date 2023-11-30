Calderdale residents have their say on Todmorden Town Deal’s new Enterprise Centre

More than 100 local people have had their say on Todmorden Town Deal’s new Enterprise Centre at the recent consultation event held by Calder Valley Community Land Trust.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents attended a consultation event on November 22 to view plans and drawings for the exciting new enterprise centre project, incorporating affordable rented homes, proposed for the Ferney Lee site by project partner, Calder Valley Community Land Trust, as part of Todmorden’s Town Deal’s £17.5M investment package.

Team members and trustees of Calder Valley Community Land Trust and their development partner Connect Housing were on hand to talk through the plans and proposals with members of the public, and to listen to ideas and comments from local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event proved highly constructive in that Calder Valley Community Land Trust implemented changes to the plans during the event itself in direct response to comments from residents.

Paul Brannigan, Executive Project Manager, Calder Valley Community Land Trust on the site of the new Enterprise Centre and affordable rented homes development, Ferney Lee, Todmorden

Residents living on Ferney Lee Road shared their concerns about a shortage of parking in their neighbourhood and were concerned that the development did not create overspill parking.

A redesign has now increased onsite parking by 10 per cent.

Paul Brannigan, Executive Project Manager, Calder Valley Land Trust said: “The consultation was a very important opportunity for us to listen to people’s views, especially our future residential neighbours at Ferney Lee.

Over 100 attend consultation event at Fielden Hall, Todmorden, to review plans of the new Enterprise Centre and affordable rented homes development

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The suggestions people made were extremely helpful and ensured we have the local insights we need to ensure the final scheme will exist in harmony within the neighbourhood.”

Paul Brannigan, outlining further suggestions and questions shared by the local community, continued: “Suggestions include aiming to keep the public footpath open during construction.

"The strongest consensus from attendees was to support our aim to retain as many existing trees as possible, provide additional planting and improve green space and its accessibility for the whole community.

"We heard about existing drainage problems in the wider area and whilst we can’t address those directly, we can ensure our design does not make that problem worse.

The site of the new Enterprise Centre and affordable rented homes development, Ferney Lee, Todmorden

"Our development will have porous surfaces to absorb rainwater, rather than create run-off and during heavy rainfall, water will be held in underground attenuation tanks for slow release over a long period of time so as not to overwhelm local drains and watercourses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d like to thank everyone who came along, and we plan to continue the dialogue as we progress this exciting new venture for Todmorden.”

The Consultation process continues with opportunities to take part online at caldervalleyclt.org.uk/ferneylee .

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board, said: “The response by our partner, Calder Valley Community Land Trust, to local people’s suggestions and comments perfectly demonstrates our approach across the wider Town Deal programme.

Pam Warhurst, Todmorden Town Deal Board. Picture: Craig Shaw

"I’m delighted to see people getting involved and helping to shape how we deliver opportunities and facilities for the town for the long term benefit of all.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new development includes plans for 23 flexible rented offices with shared indoor and outdoor areas.

Alongside the enterprise centre element, Calder Valley Community Land Trust in partnership with housing association Connect Housing, plans to create 20 highly sustainable and affordable rented homes to meet housing needs identified in the Todmorden area.

The enterprise centre is planned on the site of the former Ferney Lee Older Peoples’ Home and will include planting and green spaces to create an attractive hub for working and living at walking distance from the town centre and train station.