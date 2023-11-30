Snow in Halifax: 36 pictures of snowy scenes across Calderdale as residents warned to be careful of 'hazardous conditions'
A sprinkling of snow was scattered over Calderdale overnight and left parts of the borough looking like a winter wonderland.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Here are 36 wintery pictures shared by Halifax Courier readers.
'Hazardous conditions' snow and ice warning for Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, Elland, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden after snow last night
