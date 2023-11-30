News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Snow in Halifax: 36 pictures of snowy scenes across Calderdale as residents warned to be careful of 'hazardous conditions'

A sprinkling of snow was scattered over Calderdale overnight and left parts of the borough looking like a winter wonderland.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT

Here are 36 wintery pictures shared by Halifax Courier readers.

'Hazardous conditions' snow and ice warning for Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, Elland, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden after snow last night

11 pictures looking back at Halifax and Calderdale in the snow

Laura Jay shared this lovely wintery picture

1. Reader pictures

Laura Jay shared this lovely wintery picture Photo: Laura Jay

Photo Sales
Wanda Halstead shared this scenic snap of a wintery Wainstalls.

2. Reader pictures

Wanda Halstead shared this scenic snap of a wintery Wainstalls. Photo: Wanda Halstead

Photo Sales
Katie Robinson shared this lovely picture with us.

3. Reader pictures

Katie Robinson shared this lovely picture with us. Photo: Katie Robinson

Photo Sales
Emelda Marcos shared this picture of a frosty Mytholmroyd.

4. Reader pictures

Emelda Marcos shared this picture of a frosty Mytholmroyd. Photo: Emelda Marcos

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleHebden BridgeTodmordenSowerby BridgeBrighouse