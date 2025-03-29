Calderdale residents raising increasing issues about condition of rented homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Increasing numbers of issues with the condition of rented homes are being raised by residents, says a Calderdale councillor.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Issues had been raised with him in respect of private and social rented homes in his ward, said Coun Peter Hunt (Con, Elland).

“Private rentals are growing more, it’s moving more and more into a private rental market,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Similarly to Together Housing social rent, there’s a major issue with the upkeep, the regulation, the monitoring and the quality of the housing.

Councillor Peter Hunt

“I’m having more and more residents come to me with serious issues about the maintenance, damp, whether they are private landlords, whether it’s Together Housing.

“What more can be done to provide better oversight and to help residents to maintain a better quality of living?”

Calderdale Council cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said Coun Hunt’s question – at a questions-to-cabinet members session – was timely given new Government Bills around housing in the rental sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said a recent housing scrutiny session run by Coun Helen Brundell (Lab, Todmorden) had tackled some of the issues, including around private and social housing and retrofitting older homes, and had made recommendations to the council.

“I think you are absolutely right to raise it, it’s a really big issue and historically the private rented sector has been a difficult area to engage with,” said Coun Patient.

“I know our own landlords’ association in Calderdale has at times been quite difficult to engage with some of these conversations that need to occur, but we continue to do that.”

As policy works its way through the House of Commons, hopefully some of the issues raised by Coun Hunt would be able to be addressed, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wanted Coun Hunt to be “very much assured” that Calderdale’s housing team are considering the issues raised.

Last year place scrutiny board councillors agreed a detailed review into a range of housing issues was needed, and made 10 recommendations.

Recommendations include pressing banks to take rent payments into account when people are seeking a mortgage and close monitoring of homelessness trends.