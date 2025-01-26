Calderdale residents to vote in referendum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People living in Todmorden will soon be voting in a referendum.

Residents will be asked whether or not the town should adopt a neighbourhood plan.

Several years in the planning, the 119-page document has been prepared by Todmorden Town Council.

An independent examiner has now advised Calderdale Council that with some modifications, which Calderdale has accepted, it should go out to public referendum – and senior councillors have now agreed.

Todmorden town centre

If more than 50 per cent of Todmorden people voting in the referendum say ‘yes’, it will become a document which will help shape planning in the area, alongside Calderdale’s Local Plan.

The date proposed for the vote is March 6.

Recommending to colleagues that the plan should go out to referendum, deputy leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said: “The policies in the plan will have weight in decision-making and should be considered by planning officers as well as applicants that come forward for any planning applications.”

Three cabinet councillors are residents of the town and declared this before the vote to put the plan out to referendum.

The plan and other documents can be viewed online with papers for the January 2025 cabinet meeting online at https://calderdale.moderngov.co.uk/documents/g3286 and the plan can also be viewed on Todmorden Town Council’s website.

Costs of preparing the plan and the referendum are estimated at £37,950, but £20,000 can be claimed back from national government and the remaining £17,950 will be contained within the council’s planning service’s net budget.