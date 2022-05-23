Calderdale school mums' emotional trek raises over £1,000 to help men struggling with mental health

The team, who all have children in the same year at St Michael's and All Angels C of E Primary School in Shelf, completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks on Saturday to collect funds for the charity which helps men struggling with their mental health.

As reported by the Courier, Kelly Galvin, Sam Graham, Gemma Hobson and Leigh Cullen have been walking together every other Wednesday for the past six months and call themselves 'The Nightcrawlers'.

They decided to do the hike in aid of the charity after Gemma's daughter's father lost his life three years ago.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mums on their hike

"It went very well," said Kelly. "We set off at 6am and reached the last peak at 5pm.

"It was an extremely emotional day due to it being so soberingly close to Gemma’s heart and her story and the charity resonated with so many we met along the route.

"Gemma’s knee gave way on the descent of Whernside - the second peak - which was really tough for her!

"We all remained positive and stuck together and, through gritted teeth and our delighted pride, Gemma carried on. Sam and Leigh were both also amazing - they smiled throughout and this was their first big challenge like this which you’d never know through their beaming smiles all the way round."

The mums initially aimed to raise £400 but have so far collected over £1,000.