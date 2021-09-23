Calderdale SmartMove’s Big Sleepout at The Piece Hall returns
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:00 pm
The event will take place at the Piece Hall on Saturday, October 9.
Entertainment will be provided throughout the day and evening, as well as a hot meal, before the participants bed down for the night, waking up on World Homeless Day the day after.
Tickets are £10, with every penny going towards the charity.
For more information, contact [email protected]