Calderdale SmartMove’s Big Sleepout at The Piece Hall returns

Calderdale SmartMove’s Big Sleepout is back.

By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:00 pm
Dom Furby and Beth Currie, from Calderdale SmartMove, at the previous Big SleepOut

The event will take place at the Piece Hall on Saturday, October 9.

Entertainment will be provided throughout the day and evening, as well as a hot meal, before the participants bed down for the night, waking up on World Homeless Day the day after.

Tickets are £10, with every penny going towards the charity.

For more information, contact [email protected]