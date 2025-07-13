Calderdale sports teams receive £600,000 boost

Sports teams across Halifax and Sowerby Bridge have been awarded thousands of pounds.

The £600,000 cash pot has been welcomed by MP for Halifax Kate Dearden, who has been lobbying for more investment in local sports clubs.

The money comes from the Government’s Multi-Sport Grassroots Facilities Programme, which aims to break down barriers to opportunity by ensuring young people across the country have high-quality, affordable pitches to play on.

Siddal ARLFC has been given £2,625 for new grass pitch maintenance equipment and Ryburn Valley High School has been awarded £590,916 for a new artificial grass pitch.

Halifax MP Kate Dearden

Ms Dearden said: “This is fantastic news for Halifax and I’m proud to have backed and lobbied for investment in our clubs to improve grassroots facilities in our area.

"For towns like Halifax, where too many young people still face barriers to opportunity, investment like this makes a huge difference - helping uncover talent, build confidence, and bring our community together.”