Calderdale teens find out more about joining police and fire service

Officers and firefighters spent two days talking to 53 teenagers from Kirklees and Calderdale Colleges.

The sessions included insights from officers from Calderdale Neighbourhood Policing Team, Firearms, Roads Policing Unit, and the Positive Action and the Early Action teams.

Students were given information around recruitment pathways, the wide range of roles available and responsibilities, fitness tests, hose running, smoke experience and rope rescue.

Police and fire officers gave students an insight into their work

They also got to have a go at a bleep test and exploring a range of service vehicles.

Sergeant Anna Law, of Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This is the first time we have been involved in a joint recruitment event such as this and we are pleased with how well both events went.

“The input from both services gave the students a real-life insight into what a future career could be like in both the police and fire services.

“We are currently under-represented by women and people from ethnic backgrounds and so would encourage applications from people from these groups.”

Youngsters could have a go at a bleep test