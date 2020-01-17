Calderdale to play huge role in Tour de Yorkshire 2020 with two stages to come through the borough

Calderdale will play a prominent role in the Tour de Yorkshire 2020 with many towns and villages to feature during two stages of the race.

Both stage three and the women's race final stage will see the race pass through towns including Brighouse, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge.

Riders will also take on the iconic Cote de Shibden during stage three.

Stage four and the final section of the race will once again see riders sett off from the Piece Hall.

In response to today’s announcement from Welcome to Yorkshire about the route for the Tour de Yorkshire 2020 Councillor Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader said: “We’re excited that Calderdale will once again host this year’s Tour de Yorkshire, with today’s route announcement revealing that the borough will play its biggest role yet in race proceedings.

“The 2020 route not only includes Halifax as host of the start of Stage Four of the race for the third year running, but the borough also plays a major part in Stage Three and we’re delighted that for the first time ever we welcome the Women’s Race to Calderdale.

“The race will visit or pass close by to most of our towns and many of our villages and I know that, as usual, the cyclists will receive great support from the people of Calderdale.”