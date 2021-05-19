Elland town centre

In total, 72 English high streets – from Penzance to South Shields – will share over £830 million, with 57 of these areas announced today.

The two Calderdale towns announced today are Halifax and Elland which will receive £11,762,823 and £6,310,812 respectively.

The government has said the funding is plan to protect, support and create thousands of jobs in a range of industries, delivering opportunities and prosperity to communities across England.

Communities Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said: "This funding is part of wider support we are providing to communities and businesses, to protect jobs, support the most vulnerable and ensure no one is left behind as we recover from pandemic.

"This investment will make a huge difference to towns and cities across England and transform themselves in desired places to shop, visit, live and work.

"The Future High Streets Fund will support towns, communities and businesses as we get back to enjoying the best of what the high street has to offer."

The Future High Streets Fund was launched in December 2018 and is a key part of this government’s plan to renew and reshape town centres – making them a more attractive place to live, work and visit. It is just one of the ways the government is supporting the retail and hospitality sector."