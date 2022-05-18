Calderdale's Harpreet Kaur - winner of The Apprentice - to host West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards

Harpreet Kaur, who grew up in Brighouse and whose parents run Waring Green Stores, has been unveiled as the co-host of the first West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

The Awards, hosted by the Yorkshire Evening Post in conjunction with the Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express, recognise the value of apprenticeship schemes in opening up opportunities, tackling social inequality and providing real-life experience.

Joining former BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration, Harpreet will present the glittering awards dinner next month.

Harpreet Kaur, from Brighouse, won this year's series of The Apprentice

She impressed Lord Sugar with her dessert parlour and sweet treat delivery service Oh So Yum!, which boasts sites in Leeds and Huddersfield.

Unsure of what she wanted to do after leaving school, Harpreet chose to study marketing and advertising management at university.

After getting a full time job at Barclays Bank, she completed her course with the Open University - under a mountain of pressure - and said she wishes she had taken an apprenticeship route.

“My business is based in West Yorkshire and I have taken on apprentices before,” she said.

“I think it is an amazing route for young people to gain both qualifications and real valuable experience.”

Industry experts have picked their shortlist across 12 categories and the finalists are waiting with eager anticipation for the ceremony on June 9.

Held at the McCall Suite, in the home of Bradford City Football Club, guests will enjoy dinner before Harpreet and Harry announce the winners.

“I am so excited to be part of the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards,” Harpreet added.

“And I’m really looking forward to co-hosting with Harry. I think we will both bring something different to the Awards and are going to have a lot of fun.”