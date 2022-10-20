Although the markets face some budget pressures, they will still make a surplus of around £325,000 for Calderdale Council according to current projections.

Cabinet Markets Working Party members heard the service was set to overspend budget targets by around £143,000 this year, as things stand.

But finance manager Paul Greenwood said this showed a continued improvement from 2019-20, when the budget pressure was around £320,000, and had to be put into context of markets making money overall.

Halifax Borough Market

“Although there is a budget pressure it is worth pointing out in actual terms there will be a £325,000 surplus income forecast,” he said.

At full council recently, working party Chair, and Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), said: “Calderdale is certainly committed to its markets – we are market towns and it is absolutely crucial we keep our markets going.”

She was answering a question from Coun Joe Thompson (Lab, Town), who said they were important public spaces.

Halifax Borough Market, Brighouse and Todmorden markets all feature in funding programmes, said Coun Dacre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todmorden Market Hall

At the working party, Coun Thompson asked about occupancy levels.

Mr Greenwood reported market halls needed to be 90 per cent occupied to reach budget targets, quite challenging – it is 50 per cent for open markets.

Figures show the service will broadly meet the expenditure budget of around £589,000 by the financial years end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, Halifax Borough Market, where ongoing renovation is taking place, around 80 per cent occupied, is showing a forecast income shortfall of £133,000.

“Calderdale is certainly committed to its markets – we are market towns and it is absolutely crucial we keep our markets going.”: Calderdale councillor Silvia Dacre

Todmorden Market Hall, with occupancy fluctuating between 85 per cent and 94 per cent, is showing a shortfall of £4,000.

Closure costs at Sowerby Bridge Open Market are forecast to exceed budget by £30,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to extensive roadworks around Todmorden Open Market a budget pressure of £13,000 has arisen.

But these figures are partially offset by projected surpluses forecast for Hebden Bridge Open Market (£54,000) and Brighouse Open Market (£25,000), reported Mr Greenwood.

Brighouse Market.

Hebden Bridge Market, operating on four days per week, has around 90 per cent occupancy, and Brighouse Open Market occupancy has steadily increased, with an additional day for sale of “pre-loved” goods being added.