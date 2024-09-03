Calling all Oasis fans! Overgate Hospice raffles off two tickets to Manchester Oasis gig at Heaton Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Missed out on Oasis tickets? There could still be a chance to get your hands on some and also raise money for Overgate Hospice.

The hospice is raffling off two standard standing tickets to Oasis’ live concert at Heaton Park, Manchester, on July 16, 2025.

The raffle, which has already raised £9,400 for the hospice and will close at 8pm tonight (Tuesday).

The winner will be drawn and announced on Overgate’s Facebook page at 10am tomorrow (Wednesday).

Tickets are available at www.overgatehospice.org.uk

Anyone entering is asked that during checkout to select 'Collection from our Donation Centre' as the delivery option, but not to worry as no delivery/collection is needed.

Every ticket purchased will go directly towards the Big Build Appeal, helping Overgate Hospice create a new, state-of-the-art hospice for the Calderdale community.

Rebecca Ryan, Head of Fundraising, Communications and Marketing for Overgate Hospice, said: “We are feeling absolutely electric about the support we’ve been shown.

"Social media was flooded with posts about being stuck in queues and countless people that were devastated about not getting tickets for this once in a lifetime event.

“Well, fear not! Do not look back in anger! You don’t have to wait, it’s not too late to get your hands on tickets to the music event of 2025.

“Thank you to everyone that has bought a ticket so far.

"The money will be directly contributing towards our Big Build Appeal; your generosity means that the Hospice can continue providing care and support for many years to come.

"Your legacy of kindness will Live Forever.”