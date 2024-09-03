Traffic & Travel: Road outside Calderdale school is closed following water burst

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road outside a school in Calderdale is closed after a burst pipe caused movement to the road surface.

Calder Street, West Vale, is closed at the entrance from Rochdale Road following a burst pipe.

The road, which is next to West Vale Academy, is still accessible from Alfred Street and Church Street.

Yorkshire Water attended the site yesterday (Tuesday) to fix the issue but caused movement to the road surface.

Now work is taking place to the repair the road surface which could take a few days.