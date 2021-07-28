Calls for Calderdale car boot sale to return as 1,800 people sign petition

Councillors who had received petitions officially presented them to July’s full meeting of Calderdale Council.

The biggest petition was presented by Coun Megan Swift (Lab, Town), containing more than 1,800 signatures calling from the return of a car boot sale to Calderdale.

Car boot sales had been closed after the COVID-19 pandemic started – the regular big one was at North Bridge, Halifax – and the council decided last autumn not to re-start the sales to save money as part of £15 million worth of savings required to help Calderdale balance its budget. Coun Swift said those signing the petition would like to see it back.

Car boot sale in North Bridge car park, Halifax

Petitions with 2,000 or more signatures trigger a debate by full council at its next meeting, petitions with 500 or more signatures (but less than 2,000) are referred to the appropriate scrutiny panel to consider, and petitions with less than 500 signatures are referred to the appropriate council service to consider – the service will consider what action can be taken, given current policies and budget availability.