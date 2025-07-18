Campaigners blast "investment in destruction" as government funding approved for partial infilling of Queensbury Tunnel

Photo: Queensbury Tunnel Society

The Government is to commit public funding to a project that will see the partial infilling of the Queensbury Tunnel.

Closed in the 1950s, the 1.4-mile long Queensbury Tunnel is the focus of a longstanding campaign to reopen it as part of a greenway network connecting Bradford and Keighley to Halifax.

Campaigners have been locked in a long-running battle with National Highways, custodians on the tunnel on behalf of the Department for Transport, over the future of the structure.

Millions have previously been spent strengthening the tunnel to prevent further damage occuring there, so that it could potentially be used in future.

But additional public funding to infill the tunnel has been authorised by the government. No cost estimate has yet been released.

In a letter to the Queensbury Tunnel Society, Lilian Greenwood MP, Minister for the Future of Roads, suggested that “there are less costly greenway options which do not use the tunnel that can be delivered, and that these options would provide the same or similar active travel benefits to the local community but at a lower cost to the public purse.”

But a Sustrans study carried out on the tunnel, describes such a route as “highly compromised”, offering a poor user experience and no heritage benefits.

Norah McWilliam, leader of the Queensbury Tunnel Society, said: “The government is making an investment in destruction to satisfy the needs of a roads body that only cares about its own narrow interests. Community aspirations to bring positive benefits from our fabulous historic asset mean nothing to these spreadsheet shufflers.

“We can’t go on like this, wasting public funds on projects that offer no value. These new millions and the seven lost in a black hole four years ago could have paid for the tunnel’s repair, safeguarding it for a role at the heart of an inspiring and sustainable active travel network - something Bradford and West Yorkshire could be proud of. It would attract people to visit and connect them with our magnificent landscapes - an uplifting experience bringing physical and mental health benefits. But instead we get nothing.”

The Queensbury Tunnel Society has written to Ms Greenwood to express its concerns and make a case in support of the tunnel’s retention. It also pointed out that proposals for the West Yorkshire Mass Transit network include an option to route a future extension through Queensbury Tunnel to Halifax.

Campaigners will meet Ms Greenwood in London on 22 July to discuss her decision.