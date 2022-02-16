Campaigners in Halifax to join national day of action against borders bill
Refugee rights campaigners in Halifax will take part in a national day of action later this month.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 5:34 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 5:40 pm
St Augustine's Centre, which helps people forced to flee their homes because of war and persecution, is calling on people to join them in the Stop the Nationality and Borders Bill show of solidarity on Sunday, February 27.
Campaigners will assemble at Halifax Town Hall at 1pm.