CAMRA: Photos from spectacular Calderdale Beer and Cider Festival at Dean Clough in Halifax with 62 different beers
Real ale and cider fans were treated to a three-day festival in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
The Viaduct Theatre at Dean Clough hosted the Halifax and Calderdale branch of CAMRA’s beer and cider festival at the weekend.
Visitors enjoyed 62 beers – 21 of which were served from wooden cask – and 13 ciders and perries.
In total, there were 42 breweries represented and some of the rarest beers in the UK on offer to try.
The branch posted on social media: “It has been spectacular. Thank you to everyone.”
Photos by Jim Fitton.
1 / 2