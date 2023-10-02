News you can trust since 1853
CAMRA beer and cider festival at Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough. From the left, Rod Mitchell, Paul Mitchell, Rob Mitchell and David Halliday.CAMRA beer and cider festival at Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough. From the left, Rod Mitchell, Paul Mitchell, Rob Mitchell and David Halliday.
CAMRA beer and cider festival at Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough. From the left, Rod Mitchell, Paul Mitchell, Rob Mitchell and David Halliday.

CAMRA: Photos from spectacular Calderdale Beer and Cider Festival at Dean Clough in Halifax with 62 different beers

Real ale and cider fans were treated to a three-day festival in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:00 BST

The Viaduct Theatre at Dean Clough hosted the Halifax and Calderdale branch of CAMRA’s beer and cider festival at the weekend.

Visitors enjoyed 62 beers – 21 of which were served from wooden cask – and 13 ciders and perries.

In total, there were 42 breweries represented and some of the rarest beers in the UK on offer to try.

The branch posted on social media: “It has been spectacular. Thank you to everyone.”

Photos by Jim Fitton.

CAMRA beer and cider festival at Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough.

1. CAMRA: Photos from spectacular Calderdale Beer and Cider Festival at Dean Clough in Halifax with 62 different beers

CAMRA beer and cider festival at Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough. Photo: Jim Fitton

Caterers Peter Ward, left, and Mark Arrowsmith.

2. CAMRA: Photos from spectacular Calderdale Beer and Cider Festival at Dean Clough in Halifax with 62 different beers

Caterers Peter Ward, left, and Mark Arrowsmith. Photo: Jim Fitton

CAMRA beer and cider festival at Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough

3. CAMRA: Photos from spectacular Calderdale Beer and Cider Festival at Dean Clough in Halifax with 62 different beers

CAMRA beer and cider festival at Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough Photo: Jim Fitton

From the left, Mike Adcock, Phil Norman, Phil Clarke, Fred Norman and Steve Francis.

4. CAMRA: Photos from spectacular Calderdale Beer and Cider Festival at Dean Clough in Halifax with 62 different beers

From the left, Mike Adcock, Phil Norman, Phil Clarke, Fred Norman and Steve Francis. Photo: Jim Fitton

