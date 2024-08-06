Can you give Melon a home? Halifax RSPCA appeals for a foster home for rescue pup

Can you give young pup Melon a home?

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford branch shared the story of Melon and Mango, two young puppies who arrived in their care after being found abandoned at a property in West Yorkshire.

Claire Kendall, Animal Centre Manager, said: "When these poor girls came through our doors, they were shockingly covered in urine, faeces and clearly suffering from a long and painful list of ailments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can you give Melon a home?

"Even through their nervousness and suffering, these little fighters still managed to give our team a very gentle tail wag and our team worked tirelessly to help them.

"The transformation in both the girls has been incredible but it's been a very long road to recovery. Fortunately, Mango has since found her forever home but sadly Melon is still waiting."

After multiple surgeries to fix Melon's Entropia (a painful condition causing the eyelashes to grow into the eye), a long stint recovering from a prolapse and lots more ongoing treatment due to her growth being stunted at such a young age - Melon has remained in the branch’s care unable to be adopted until she reaches full health.

The self-funded RSPCA Centre urgently needs to find a calm and caring foster home, to help speed up Melon's recovery process and would love to hear from anyone who could help with their appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire added: "Although Melon is very nearly back to good health, she is suffering from a condition called Panosteitis - which roughly translates to doggy growing pains.

"She adores people and is very loving and intelligent. We provide everything for our fosterers - from food to bedding to medication, all we need is a loving home and a caring person"

Melon's foster home will need to have no other pets, she is friendly with other dogs but she needs to rest and stay as calm as possible over the coming months.

She could live with children who are used to larger dogs but they would also need to be calm around her, to ensure a full recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A garden will be required for toileting but this doesn't need to be enclosed as she can't be off lead.

Melon can be left for short periods but will need a loving human around most of the day.

If you think you could offer Melon the temporary home she so desperately needs, you can contact the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford team at [email protected] or call 01422 365628.

Alternatively, visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk to fill in a foster application form.