Cancer awareness information spread at Halifax iftar event
Halifax Opportunities Trust’s Calderdale Cancer Aware team organised, with community engagement workers Sadia Wajid and Parveen Najib leading it.
The session highlighted the common signs and symptoms of breast cancer to encourage people to go for early screening and normalise talking about health issues openly.
The team has thanked, Anisa Sheikh – its new personalised post-cancer staying well worker - and Aneela Qamran who also took part in supporting the event.
A spokesperson for the trust said: “Up to 60 females attended and it was wonderful to receive such positive feedback regarding the session.
"Cancer journeys can be tough but you don’t have to face them alone.
"Reach out to support groups, friends and family. Let’s create a community of understanding and compassion.
"At Halifax Opportunities Trust we have our cancer awareness team and staying well team that would be happy to help with any concerns.”