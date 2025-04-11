Cancer awareness information spread at Halifax iftar event

By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST
Information about cancer and its common symptoms were shared at a Halifax iftar event.

Halifax Opportunities Trust’s Calderdale Cancer Aware team organised, with community engagement workers Sadia Wajid and Parveen Najib leading it.

The session highlighted the common signs and symptoms of breast cancer to encourage people to go for early screening and normalise talking about health issues openly.

The team has thanked, Anisa Sheikh – its new personalised post-cancer staying well worker - and Aneela Qamran who also took part in supporting the event.

The iftar session led by the Calderdale Cancer Aware team

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Up to 60 females attended and it was wonderful to receive such positive feedback regarding the session.

"Cancer journeys can be tough but you don’t have to face them alone.

"Reach out to support groups, friends and family. Let’s create a community of understanding and compassion.

"At Halifax Opportunities Trust we have our cancer awareness team and staying well team that would be happy to help with any concerns.”

