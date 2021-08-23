Candlelighters challenge to support children like Anais from Hipperholme

Anais with mum and dad Becky and Aaron.

Children’s cancer charity, Candlelighters, is launching its Bright Sparks Challenge, a new initiative to join forces with local businesses and raise vital funds.

The challenge will be supporting children like Anais from Hipperholme.

At just five years old, Anais was diagnosed in 2017 with Wilms tumour, a rare cancer of the kidney, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Anais needed to undergo intensive treatment including chemotherapy, two major surgeries and radiotherapy.

Over the three years since Anais was diagnosed, Candlelighters helped the family through the journey of childhood cancer with support on the ward at Leeds Children’s Hospital and at their family support centre, The Square, with services ranging from talking therapies, to Mums and Dads groups and massage therapy.

Anais’ mum Becky Smith Smith said: “The Square was an oasis when we were living on the ward. The benefit of massage therapy was so needed, sleeping in a hospital fold up bed for months is not good for your back.” Candlelighters also provided the family with much needed holiday breaks, and with financial support.

Becky said: “Candlelighters have been fantastic. Whether it’s seeing a friendly face on the ward, or for a chat and a coffee at the square, they have been there. Candlelighters really made you feel you were not alone.”

“Please help, this little charity makes such a difference to families. They provide support when you need it most. We were incredibly lucky to have a positive outcome. No family should have to go through this journey, but having Candlelighters there to help makes it easier”.

The Candlelighters Bright Sparks Challenge will see up to eight employees from participating businesses tasked with turning tea-light candles into the biggest pot of money that they can

The Bright Sparks Challenge begins on October 4 and entrants will have four months to use their tea-lights to raise as much money as possible.