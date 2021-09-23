Carol is named Elland’s Woman of the Year 2021

Carol Peter

Carol Peter, 40, who has slimmed down in two and a half years said: “When I first joined group I never dreamt that I would be in the position I am now. Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life. My health has improved, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.”

It was on a trip three years ago when a picture of Carol prompted her to make the lifestyle change.

“I knew I had a problem with my weight. I always did,” she said. I was always buying new clothes that seemed to be getting bigger and bigger. In 2018, I went on holiday to celebrate my mums 60th and I saw a picture that was taken of me there. Looking at the picture, I thought, “Wow...is that what people see?” “Is that how I really look?” I knew there and then that something had to change. A friend of mine was already a member and had been asking me for weeks if I wanted to come along with her.”

“I had a major operation on my left foot few years before joining to cure ‘Plantar Faciitus’ I walked with a permanent limp due to my weight and now...No limp. Although I still suffer some pain, my mobility has increased - no end.”

Carol lost 4.5lbs in her first week and was amazed that the changes she’d made had an impact so fast.

She said: “I feel like a different woman to the one who joined Slimming World two and a half years ago and winning our group Woman of the Year title is a real honour, there are so many amazing women in our group. I didn’t think I would ever be happy in my own skin again, but I’ve realised that having people believe in you – and when you start believing in yourself – you really can do anything.

“I’m looking forward to a happy, healthy and more confident future now.

“I couldn’t have done this without the support of my group! My consultant, Lynn, and fellow slimmers are amazing and really care about the journey. I love the honesty, support and encouragement from everyone. Not forgetting the banter and laughter! They’re a crazy bunch but I wouldn’t swap them for the world”

Lynn, who runs the group Elland Working Men’s Club, said: “I’m so proud of Carol, what she’s achieved is nothing short of incredible. She’s a fantastic member to have in group and a huge inspiration to everyone. I hope she inspires other women – and men – in Elland who may be feeling the way she once did to change their lives in the same way.”