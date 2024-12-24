Carols and Motets concert from Cantorelli raises funds for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice
A charity concert to raise money for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice filled those who attended with Christmas cheer.
The event raised £387.61 for the charity, despite the closure of the road between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.
Seventy people turned up at St James the Great Church to listen to Cantorelli performing Carols and Motets with actor, Olwen May, providing Christmas readings.
The event was one of seven at the church thar was organised with the help of a grant from CultureDale.