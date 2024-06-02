Celebrate 200 years of the RSPCA this June with Bring your Dog to Work Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

2024 is a very special year for the RSPCA as it reaches its 200th anniversary in June, which means it has been 200 years of making the world a better place for animals.

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford Branch is part of an independent network of local RSPCA Branches, and they want to mark the occasion with a very special event to celebrate this June: Bring Your Dog to Work Day.

They are inviting local businesses to celebrate this landmark anniversary whilst raising awareness and helping to continue improving animals’ lives.

Animal Care Assistant Billy with Zoomie

All you need to do is choose a date in June to bring your beloved canine companion to work with you and donate or raise funds for the local RSPCA Animal Centre to help them continue their vital welfare work.

The links between a dog-friendly workplace and improved employee wellbeing and morale are well known, so you can give your office a boost for the day, whilst supporting your local RSPCA.

Community Engagement Officer Rachael Cooper said: ‘’Anyone can join in the fun, so long as your work environment is safe enough for a dog. And if you already work from home with your dog, then you’re good to go!

“We thought this event was perfect to celebrate 200 years of the RSPCA, showing how much our animal companions mean to us by helping ease a stressful workday or give an excuse for extra work breaks for cuddle time!’’