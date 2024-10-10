Celebrate 'Baby Week' in Todmorden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Todmorden will be hosting Baby Week on Thursday 14th November at Todmorden Health Centre. Calderdale's 2024 Baby Week will celebrate 'Best Start' - Connections for emotional health and well-being, connections for early language development and connections for families.

Halifax Opportunities Trust is thrilled that Baby Week is being celebrated in Todmorden this year, we have a wonderful day planned for professionals and families. There will be 2 sessions 10am-1pm and 3-6pm, where professionals and families can enjoy live baby massage sessions, story time, yoga, arts and crafts for the whole family. There will be a market place, delivering information and services from within the local area. There will be a breastfeeding support group running along this event, offering infant feeding support, advice and peer support.

Bring a parent is such a joyous experience, but it is also a time of uncertainly, isolation and change. Bringing families together provides connections; connections of solidarity and strength. Todmorden Family Hub provides support for all families as they naviagte parenting, from perinatal mental health suport, to access to baby groups, baby massage, Family Support and infant feeding support. Todmorden Family Hub ensures that families feel supported and connected within their local community. Halifax opportunities Trust recognises the need to create opportunities for a better life and that children and families are the heart of thriving families.

Baby week continues in Halifax with a 'Practioner and Volunteer Event' at the Orange Box on Monday 18th November and the closing day will be at Eureka Museum in Halifax on Wednesday 20th November between 10am-4pm.

We look forard to welcoming families and professionals with open arms!