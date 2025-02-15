Chair of Sowerby Bridge Friends of Overgate Hospice steps down after 31 years in the role

The chair of the Sowerby Bridge Friends of Overgate Hospice has stepped down after 31 years in the role.

The group organise several events every year to raise vital funds for the hospice and has been run for three decades by Jean Stringfellow.

Before she retired, Jean used to run La Bonbonniere, a Belgian chocolate shop, in Sowerby Bridge and became involved with the Sowerby Bridge Friends of Overgate in 1993.

"I was handed a flyer advertising a meeting to discuss the formation of a Sowerby Bridge support group for the Calderdale Society for Continuing Care, the previous name for

Overgate Hospice,” Jean said.

"At the time I was a shopkeeper in Sowerby Bridge and very keen to support my local community.

“I decided to attend the meeting and was immediately compelled to get involved. Soon after I became the chair of the group which became known as the Sowerby Bridge Friends of Overgate.

"We held our first street collection in 1993 and raised £361.41 for the hospice.

An old Courier clipping of Jean in the role

"I have now been chair ofthe group for 31 years and I have loved every minute of it. We have done everything from flag days and cake stalls to supermarket collections and open gardens.

“My family is originally from Lancashire and unfortunately, I lost my mum, dad and brother before there was a hospice over there. I’m so grateful to live somewhere with such an amazing hospice providing excellent care for the community.”

Jean’s time volunteering for Overgate has provided her with many happy memories and friendships.

“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting so many wonderful people,” she said.

"The Sowerby Bridge Friends are a fantastic bunch and every event is a real team effort.

"I want to thank every single person that has either been a part of the group or supported the group in our endeavours to raise funds for Overgate.

"I’d also like to thank my husband, Garry, who has been so supportive.

“Over the years, the Hospice has been so appreciative of our support. I’m blown away by how much we’re thanked.

"Volunteering and raising money for Overgate has been so rewarding. It really is like being part of one great big family.

“I love that when we’re out fundraising, members of the public will come up to you and thank you for what you’re doing. We always meet someone who had a loved one cared for by Overgate.

"To me, that’s the greatest reward. The various events we’ve done over the years has also brought me a lot of joy - there are endless hours of fun to be had on a tombola!”

Despite stepping down as chair, Jean will continue volunteering for the hospice and encourages anyone with time to spare to get in touch with the group.

“I’ve absolutely loved being the chair of the Sowerby Bridge Friends of Overgate,” she said. “However, it’s the right time to hand the baton over to someone new.

"If you have the time, I really strongly recommend you get in touch. The group is filled with so many wonderful people, you’re bound to make new friends, there’s a role to suit everyone’s skillset and you’ll be helping a truly worthwhile cause.”

Sarah Page, head of volunteer services at Overgate, said: “On behalf of everyone at the hospice, I’d like to thank Jean for her many years as the chair of the Sowerby Bridge Friends of Overgate – she has done an absolutely sterling job!

"From flag days to bake sales, Jean’s support has been unwavering and truly wonderful.

“If anyone is interested in joining any of the Friends of Overgate groups, please get in touch and we will support you every step of the way.”

Rachel Lumb, community and events fundraising manager, said: “Jean has been a dedicated and generous supporter for many years. She has gone above and beyond and is admired by the whole team.

"We are so grateful for all of her support and kindness. Thank you, Jean. Because you care, we can.”

If you would like to join or set up a fundraising friends group in your area, contact Overgate’s volunteer services team on 01422 379151 or email [email protected].