Emma Szyczak

Overgate Hospice is offering the opportunity of a lifetime for local adventurers to choose one of two international treks in 2025.

In November next year, two teams will be setting off from Overgate Hospice to either fly to Nepal to climb the world-famous Everest base camp, or to Morocco to trek the impressive Chigaga Dunes in the Sahara desert.

Both treks offer a different opportunity to take on a challenge whilst supporting the Hospice’s Big Build Appeal.

Everest base camp is renowned for thrill-seekers and adventure junkies and the Sahara trek is aimed at those wanting to climb a smaller peak whilst experiencing the beauty of the world’s largest hot desert.

Both 2025 treks will raise funds for the Overgate Hospice Big Build Appeal contribute toward raising the last £3million needed to complete the £12.75million total to build the new hospice.

The Big Build will ensure Overgate’s care is always available to the people of Calderdale for generations to come.

Emma Szyczak, head of estates at the hospice, plays a key role in the redevelopment project that will oversee the building of the new hospice.

She has chosen to take on the Sahara desert trek and aims to raise over £1,000 for the hospice.

“A large part of my daily role is to ensure the hospice facilities are fit for purpose,” she said, “and as time passes it becomes clearer that we have outgrown the space we are currently in.

"I see first-hand the incredible care that our patients and their loved ones receive at the hospice each day, so I want to do my part in ensuring that care is available to anyone in the future who needs it.

"That’s why I’m taking on the Sahara desert trek, to play my part in building the hospice that Calderdale deserves.

"I would love more people to join me on the Sahara trek or take on the legendary Everest Base Camp and let’s build a new hospice for Calderdale, together.”