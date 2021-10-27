Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces cash for Halifax Swimming Pool and Beech Hill estate in budget speech

Halifax Swimming Pool

As part of his budget speech, the chancellor announced that the the pool upgrade will receive a share of a £187 million pot from the first tranche of allocations from the Levelling Up Fund.

He has also announced that £390,000 will be allocated towards the regeneration of the Beech Hill estate in Halifax, Calderdale, from the Brownfield Land Release Fund.

Halifax Swimming Pool closed at its current site at the beginning of the pandemic and Calderdale Council decided it should not reopen because of "severe structural deterioration".

The site is over 50 years old and had been subject to numerous maintenance problems and system failures.

The council said it has required continued repairs for many years to allow its continued operation, and some of its systems are now obsolete and have become increasingly difficult to repair as parts are no longer available.

Plans are underway for a new swimming pool at the current North Bridge Leisure Centre site.