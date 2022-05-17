Charity bowls event to take place in aid of Overgate Hospice

Brian Hennessey

The families of Brian Hennessey, Richard Priestley and Mark Holden will come together at the triples bowling event on July 31 at Elland CA&BC.

Brian's son Darren, Richard's son Freddie and Mark's grandson Leni will form the team, while Mark's son Micky as well as Mark's siblings John and Ruth will have their own teams.

"This is a very much family game," Mark said. "We have 16 triples from various clubs all willing to take part."

Mark Holden with his friend Jean Bellenger, who has helped inspire the fundraiser

Mark is also organising two charity walks for Overgate, both consisting of 21 miles, the winning score in bowls.

The walks will be around bowling greens in the borough. The first is on May 29, starting from Hebden Bridge train station, via Cragg Vale, Sowerby Bridge, Luddendenfoot and Mytholmroyd, finishing back at the start.

The second walk is on Sunday, June 26, starting from Outlane Bowling Club and going through Stainland, Elland, Greetland and Siddal before finishing at Akroyd Vics in Boothtown.

They will feature around 30 walkers aged from six to 85.

Richard Priestley

"We're looking to raise over £3,000," said Mark.

"We will also have a shirt sale, raffle and auction.