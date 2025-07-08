Charity pub crawl organised in memory of much loved dad from Sowerby Bridge

A much-loved man from Sowerby Bridge will be remembered by his family and friends with a special charity pub crawl in his honour.

The Beers for Brewer event on August 9 will be in memory of Kieran Brewer and has been organised by his daughters Nicole Heeley, 34, and Carla Denton, 35, in aid of Overgate Hospice.

Kieran, who lived in Sowerby bridge all his life, was diagnosed with stage 4 neck cancer in June 2024 and had 10 rounds of radiotherapy.

He started to become unwell during a break from treatment due to the side effects.

Kieran with his daughters Nicole and Carla

After going into hospital, he was transferred to to Overgate Hospice on February 19, passing away later that day, aged 53.

"Dad was the nicest man you could ever meet," said Nicole.

"It doesn't matter who you are, he would always give anyone the time of day, he was loved by so many people.

"He was just such a loveable man, we certainly thought the world of him. "His grandchildren, Abigail and Eve, loved spending time with him.

"He was always fun and in their words "crazy". He thought the world of them too.

"I don't have children but I have a little pug that he would class as his grand-dog, he loved her to bits.

"Since dad's passing, we've felt there's many people walking the same path as us and wanted to organise something that as a community we could all take part in."

Kieran was only at Overgate for four hours, but Nicole says the hospice made a lasting impression on the family in that time.

"Not only did they make him comfortable in his final hours, but they made us feel welcome too," she said.

"The support they gave us was astounding.

"Nobody expects to lose a parent so young, so in that moment it meant the absolute world to us.

"As our hearts were crumbling, there were things that had to be arranged and we just couldn't comprehend it.

"There's only the two of us and we didn't have a clue what to do.

"They answered any questions we had and went through everything we needed to do next.

"They were our saving grace that day and we will always be grateful for that."

Nicole says the idea of a charity pub crawl was from one of her dad's friends, Ian Leyland.

"He was an absolute gent," Ian said.

"Such a humble, lovely man. The guy was amazing, we got on so so well, then I had the privilege of meeting his two daughters.

"The three of us together have organised the fundraiser and he would have absolutely loved it.

"Kieran was loving and so nice to anyone who came in the pub.

"He was the one person anyone could go to.for advice or just a chat.

"To me he was more than a friend.

"He will be sadly missed, but I will never forget him. Every local pub needs a Kieran."

The event will cover five miles from Hebden Bridge to Sowerby Bridge, and will use the Turks Head pub as a base.

"Julie, the landlady there, has also helped with advertising by having the posters made for us," said Nicole.

"The first poster was put on social media on June 9 and in as little as 20 days we had 73 walkers.

"We are absolutely blown away by the amount of people that are coming to support us for this and can't actually believe that something we expected to be small has turned into something so big.

"We have had lots of raffle prizes donated that will be drawn on August 9 once we are back at the Turks Head.

"Some of the pubs along the way and around Sowerby Bridge have also contributed by doing raffles on our behalf, which is amazing.

"We are really looking forward to seeing how it goes and hopefully we can raise plenty of money for the charity."

If anyone would like to join the event, they can do so by contacting the Turks Head pub, Sowerby Bridge.