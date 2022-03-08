Charity Spinathon in Elland raises more than £4,000 for Overgate Hospice

Lauren Simpkins, who runs her own fitness business in Elland, organised the event, which saw 27 people take part.

Lauren, who is based at JC Fitness Gym in Elland, led her team of participants throughout most of the eight hour event over two days, finishing with a sprint at the end and admitting she was exhausted but elated when it was over.

"This is LS Fitness' third charity event raising money for Overgate Hospice," Lauren said.

After the challenge was completed

"We chose this charity as firstly the amazing work the team do at Overgate and also most of the participants have had a connection with Overgate, whether it be their family and friends were cared for by the team or they know the staff that work extremely hard to make Overgate what it is.

"Our total stands at the moment around £4300 with still more sponsors coming in. The event was held at and supported by Jason Whiteford, owner of JCS Health and Fitness gym in Elland. The eldest participant was 71 years old.

"I just want to thank everyone who took part, everyone that came down to support us over the weekend and everyone that's donated to this amazing charity."

Participants during the charity challenge